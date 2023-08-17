Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NPSNY
Naspers Price Performance
Naspers Company Profile
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Naspers
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.