Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Naspers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NPSNY

Naspers Price Performance

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 35,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.17. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

(Get Free Report)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.