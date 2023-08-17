Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,319,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,319,868.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,493 shares of company stock worth $1,401,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Natera by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $111,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

