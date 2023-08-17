National Bankshares Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -376.00%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
