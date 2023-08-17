National Bankshares Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.37. The firm has a market cap of C$865.07 million, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.10. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$10.32 and a one year high of C$13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -376.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

