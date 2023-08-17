National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

