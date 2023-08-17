Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Navigator Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 73,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.61. Navigator has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 431.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 194,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navigator by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Navigator by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

