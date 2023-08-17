Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 425,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,938,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 294.91%. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 79,590 shares of company stock worth $818,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 1,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 562,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.