Needham & Company LLC Increases Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $11.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 2,239,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,892. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 79,590 shares of company stock worth $818,377 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

