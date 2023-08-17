Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 13,496 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 680.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

