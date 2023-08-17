Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $429.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

