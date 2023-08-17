Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $5,475,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 403.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $409.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

