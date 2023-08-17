Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after buying an additional 2,245,710 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,711,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 758.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,249,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,709 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

