Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 111 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $483.35 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.27. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.