Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBW opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

