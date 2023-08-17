New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.25% from the stock’s previous close.

New Found Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NFGC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 114,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. New Found Gold has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 643.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

