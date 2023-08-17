New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $50.87

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.87, but opened at $52.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 204,225 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.96 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

