Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. 2,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 35,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.