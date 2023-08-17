News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) CAO Sells $205,614.32 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

News Price Performance

NWSA opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. News’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

