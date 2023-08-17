NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NewtekOne

NewtekOne Price Performance

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NEWT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,526. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $433.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 481.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 553.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 72.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.