NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.20

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

NEXT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8451 per share. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

