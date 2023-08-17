NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($84.99).

NXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($68.50) to GBX 5,700 ($72.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($82.46) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.46) to GBX 7,000 ($88.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get NEXT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

NEXT Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at NEXT

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,854 ($86.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,839.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,742.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,306 ($54.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,228 ($91.69).

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($87.57), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($481,625.02). Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.