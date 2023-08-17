NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s current price.

NextDecade Price Performance

NEXT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,805,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,653,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,616,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.