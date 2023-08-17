NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NXGN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXGN

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 198,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,323. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.33 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.