NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NGL Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
