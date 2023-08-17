NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NGL Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. 171,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.