NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.353-2.373 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.12. NICE has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NICE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NICE by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 163.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,147,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

