NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.12 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $234.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.12.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

