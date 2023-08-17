Nicholas Letica Sells 8,653 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.94%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
