Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Jabil Trading Down 0.5 %

JBL traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,170. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.51%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

