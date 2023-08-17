Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 39,800 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

Nuvei Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 294,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,111. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $43.81.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

