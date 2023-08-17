Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys Shares of 51,800 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,035 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after acquiring an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 430,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.