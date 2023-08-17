Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,318,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,528,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,119,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after buying an additional 315,055 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,533,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. 165,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,135. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

