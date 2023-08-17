Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after buying an additional 303,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,320,000 after buying an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,341,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,996,051. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

