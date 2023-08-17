Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 307.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,648,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $454,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 256,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,692. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.