Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 18,800 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.9% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.37. 628,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,247. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $62.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

