Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases New Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.2 %

HLNE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,817. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

