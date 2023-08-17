Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 2,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,451,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

