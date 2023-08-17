Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 2,700 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 374,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,013. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

