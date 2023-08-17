Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Chairman Sells $82,950.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NIC. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

