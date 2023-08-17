NKN (NKN) One Day Volume Hits $3.68 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, NKN has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $57.46 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN, or New Kind of Network, is a cryptocurrency token and project focused on networking and connectivity. The NKN token is the primary medium of exchange within the NKN ecosystem, incentivizing participants to share their network bandwidth and computing resources. The NKN platform aims to redefine the Internet’s network connectivity segment by decentralizing network resources. NKN tokens are used to incentivize and reward participants, fuel the platform’s unique consensus algorithm, MOCA, and facilitate decision-making within the network. The NKN project was developed by a team of experienced technologists, including co-founders Yanbo Li, Bruce Li, and Yilun Zhang, with a mission to build a decentralized, shared, and secure Internet of the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

