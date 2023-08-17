Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 2,691,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,014. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 81.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 412,170 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 263,872 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $837,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 243,431 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 36.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

