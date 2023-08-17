Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NDLS
Noodles & Company Trading Down 2.7 %
Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 81.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 412,170 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 263,872 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $837,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 243,431 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 36.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Noodles & Company
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Stock Average Calculator
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.