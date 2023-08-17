Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Noodles & Company worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,163,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 312,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,640. The company has a market cap of $139.75 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.51. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDLS

About Noodles & Company

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.