Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. 7,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 3,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDCVF. Danske cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

