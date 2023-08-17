Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.
Nordstrom has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.
Nordstrom Price Performance
JWN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.
Insider Transactions at Nordstrom
In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
