Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

Nordstrom has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

JWN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

