Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 616,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 456,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.