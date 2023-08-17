Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.63. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $54.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.