Northland Power Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NPI. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.63.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.05 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$21.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84. The stock has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

