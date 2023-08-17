Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Northsight Capital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 71,100 shares.
Northsight Capital Price Performance
Northsight Capital Company Profile
Northsight Capital, Inc provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications.
