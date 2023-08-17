Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $427.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $421.73 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

