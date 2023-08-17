Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,397,000 after buying an additional 127,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

