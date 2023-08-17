Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE C opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.