Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 224.58%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.